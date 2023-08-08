CNBC TV18
These analysts recommend buy calls on TCS, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Syngene, Cipla and Ambuja Cements

These analysts recommend buy calls on TCS, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Syngene, Cipla and Ambuja Cements

These analysts recommend buy calls on TCS, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Syngene, Cipla and Ambuja Cements
By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza  Aug 8, 2023 9:27:02 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

Share Market Live


From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 3,450 for an upside target of Rs 3,560. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 780 for an upside target Rs 815. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.
Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,711 for a downside target of Rs 4,580. Shares have declined more than 4 percent over the last month.
GNFC is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 540 and a stop loss of Rs 568. The stock has declined more than 6 percent in the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. It is breaking out of a trading range after a big rally, supporting that breakout. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,130. Shares have gained more than 11 percent over the last month.
Sukhani's intraday short is on GNFC. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 575.
Rain Industries is another sell call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock is having a similar decline as GNFC. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 166. The stock has remained flat over the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Syngene. The stock had started a rally then went into a small consolidation and just broke out of that. He advises a stop loss of Rs 810. Shares are up more than 10 percent over the last month.
From Manoj Murlidharan
Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 1,200 and a price target of Rs 1,265 on the upside. The stock was up more than 20 percent in the past month.
Additionally, he has a buy recommendation on Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 465 and for an upside target of Rs 495. Shares are up more than 13 percent over the last month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
