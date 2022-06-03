TCI Express surges after Jefferies says logistics firm in a sweet spot, sees 43% upside

TCI Express shares jumped on Friday after Jefferies said the logistics company is in a sweet spot as Goods and Services Tax (GST) accelerates the rising share of organised players in the segment. The TCI Express stock surged as much as 10 percent to Rs 1,765.7 apiece on BSE.

The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on TCI Express with a target price of Rs 2,300. At Thursday's closing price, the target means a 43 percent upside.

TCI's management is focused on profitable business, which reflects in its return on equity (RoE) of more than 25 percent, according to Jefferies.

Its c ontinuing double-digit revenue growth and a 30 percent earnings per share (EPS) CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the four-year period starting the year ending March 2022 are upside potential triggers for the TCI stock, it said.

Last month, TCI Express reported a net profit of Rs 35.9 crore for the January-March period, a decline of 15.5 percent on a year-on-year basis. Its revenue increased 6.5 percent to Rs 298.1 crore for the three-month period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's EBITDA margin fell by 290 basis points on year to 17.4 percent, as operating expenses went up 6.7 percent.

The TCI stock has declined about three percent in the past three months. Here's where it stands among its peers on Dalal Street: