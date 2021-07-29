Tatva Chintan makes strong debut, shares list at 95% premium over issue price

Tatva Chintan made a stellar debut on bourses on Thursday, listing at Rs 2,111.85 on NSE at a premium of 95 percent over its issue price of Rs 1083 per share.

On BSE, the share price of the speciality chemical company almost doubled to Rs 2111.80 per share, a premium of 95 percent to the issue price. Its market cap soared to Rs 4,680.82 crore after listing.

#NewListing | Tatva Chintan lists at Rs 2,396 vs issue price of Rs 1,083/sh, at a premium of over 90% pic.twitter.com/lXwKQKWzr9 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) July 29, 2021

At 10:20 am, the shares were trading 10.56 percent above the listing price on BSE. This huge response from investors was on the backs of the company's strong fundamentals, healthy financials and return ratios, leading position in manufacturing of structure-directing agents and a high-quality product portfolio.

The grey market had indicated this grand listing on Tuesday when its shares were trading at over 100 percent premium.

The Tatva Chintan IPO opened for the subscription of July 16-21 at a price band of Rs 1,073-1,083 apiece. It received bids of over 58.83 crores shares against the total issue size of over 32.61 lakh shares and was subscribed 180.36 times.

The portion reserve for retail investors was booked 35.35 times and the portion reserve for the qualified institutional buyers was booked 185.23 times. Non-institutional investors booked the shares allocated to them 512.22 times.

Tatva Chintan is one of the major players in the speciality chemicals segment with its broad range of products. It is engaged in manufacturing a variety of catalysts, disinfectants, agro and pharmaceuticals intermediates, among other products. It has a good product mix with products in sectors like agrochemicals, pharma, and personal care.