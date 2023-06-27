CNBC TV18
Tata Technologies IPO: SEBI approves the first public issue from Tatas in 20 years

By Meghna Sen  Jun 27, 2023 7:06:19 PM IST (Updated)

Apart from Tata Technologies, the markets regulator has also approved non-banking financial company SBFC Finance and Gandhar Oil Refinery's IPOs. Shares of these three companies are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Capital markets regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has approved the IPO (initial public offering) of Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors. This will be the first public issue from the Tata group stable since Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in July 2004. The market watchdog has also approved non-banking financial company SBFC Finance Ltd and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd's IPOs.

The three companies, which filed their preliminary papers with SEBi between December 2022 and March this year, obtained its observations during June 21-23, an update with the markets watchdog showed today (June 27). Shares of these three companies are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.


In SEBI's parlance, obtaining observations mean its go-ahead to float the initial share sale.

