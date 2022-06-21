Tata Steel shares recover from 52-week lows as Citi's target price implies 26% upside

Buy / Sell Tata Steel share TRADE

Tata Steel shares rose as much as 2 percent in early trade on Tuesday, recovering from a series of 52-week lows even after global brokerage Citi reduced its target price on the stock.

The target price on the steelmaker’s stock is, however, still 26 percent higher than its last closing price. The brokerage firm has maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

Today's rise in share price also comes after a report said that the steelmaker imported about 75,000 tonnes of coal from Russia in the second half of May, just weeks after pledging to cut business ties with the European nation that declared a war on Ukraine in February.

How Tata Steel shares fared over the last week

Citi has cut the target price on the stock from Rs 1,800 to Rs 1,085. The brokerage has also cut earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) estimate by 32 percent to 34 percent on the back of lower realisations.

It said the stock may not hit the 2020 trough of 0.5x given China stimulus expectations. This, even as the firm’s balance sheet is strong, perhaps the strongest in the last 15 years, Citi said.

Coal import from Russia

In April, the steelmaker had said all its manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands had sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia and it was its “conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia."

According to the Reuters report, the Tata company shipped about 75,000 tonnes of PCI coal, used in steelmaking, from Russia's Vanino port, out of which 42,000 tonnes were offloaded in a port in Paradip on May 18 and 32,500 tonnes in Haldia.

A spokesman told the news agency that the deal to import coal from Russia was made before the company's announcement to cut business ties. The person, however, did not divulge any further details.