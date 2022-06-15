Tata Steel shares fall 5% as stock trades ex-dividend

Tata Steel share price dropped nearly 5 percent in trade on Wednesday as the Tata Group steelmaker's stock adjusted to the Rs 51 per share dividend announced by the company in May.

"Recommended a dividend of Rs. 51 per fully paid-up Ordinary Share of Rs 10/- each (510 percent) to the shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022," the company had said in its filing on May 4, 2022.

The record date for Tata Steel's final dividend payment is June 16. Tata Steel's Rs 51 final dividend per equity share is subject to the approval of the shareholders and board of directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on June 28, 2022. It will be paid on and from July 2, 2022.

This is the highest ever one-time dividend payment announced by the company. The board of the steelmaker had also approved a 10-for-1 stock split in May.

At 3.07 pm, Tata Steel stock price traded 1.5 percent higher quoting at Rs 959.35 on BSE. The benchmark Sensex was down 170 points to trade at 52,523.

Another Tata Group firm Tata Chemicals also slumped over 4 percent on Wednesday to hit a three-month low of Rs 868.10 as they traded ex-dividend. The company had announced a dividend payout of Rs 11.25.