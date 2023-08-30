Shares of Tata Steel, among top gainers in the Nifty pack, continued their northward journey, trading close to a seven-month high of Rs 122.55 on Wednesday amid a rally in the broader market. The stock settled at Rs 122.05 on February 1 this year and in today’s session, the counter surged 2.51 percent to trade at Rs 122.55 apiece on the NSE.

The steelmaker's shares have been among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index in the last three years, rising 188.90 percent. The Tata Group's metal stock has surged 13 percent in the last year and is up 3 percent so far in 2023.

The counter is also in an uptrend in the last four trading sessions . Tata Steel shares have risen from Rs 116.90 on August 25 last week to an intra-day high of Rs 122.70 today, up nearly 5 percent during the period. The rally has brought the stock near to its 52-week high level of Rs 124.30, hit on January 19, 2023.

Technically, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of the counter stood at 56.6, indicating it's neither oversold nor overbought. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility during the period. Shares of Tata Steel are trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, 150-day and 200-day moving averages.

How to trade the stock?

Tata Steel has been gradually on the rise and now has given a big positive candle in the daily chart and near the previous peak of around Rs 125 levels. A decisive breach above that zone would strengthen the trend for further upward targets, said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

"The indicators are all favourable and we anticipate a positive up move in the coming days with positive bias. With good volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 135 keeping a stop loss of 115," Parekh said.

According to data from Trendlyne, Tata Steel shares have an average target of Rs 128.29. The consensus estimate represents an upside of 4.73 percent from the last price of 122.50.

Domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher has recently initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' call.

"We initiate coverage on Tata Steel with 'Buy' rating and SOTP-based target price of Rs 137. We believe Tata Steel India is well placed to capitalise on strong volume growth expected in domestic steel markets, while Tata Steel Europe (TSE) is at an inflection point as the UK decision is nearing," it said.

The steel-making company's consolidated net profit declined 92 percent year-on-year to Rs 634 crore for the June quarter (Q1FY24). Its revenue from operations fell 6 percent to Rs 59,490 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 63,430 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The Board had also approved the reappointment of TV Narendran as CEO and MD for another five years, effective September 19.