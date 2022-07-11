Cross
Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL surge as government considers steelmakers' proposal to relook export duty

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and SAIL shares jumped after sources said a decision is yet to be taken on the exemption of export duty for certain steel products.

Stocks of steelmakers from the likes of Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL jumped on Monday after sources said the government is considering a proposal to discontinue a 15 percent export duty on certain steel products.
Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) jumped around 3-5 percent in afternoon deals.
The government will consider the industry's proposal to discontinue the 15 duty on exports of certain products before the end of the monsoon season, sources told CNBC-TV18.
A decision is yet to be taken on the exemption of export duty for steel, they added.
The Finance Minister had recently assured industry leaders, following a meeting with Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, JSPL and ArcelorMittal, that the government will have a relook on the duty on certain products.
All steelmakers have lost market capitalisation due to a lack of domestic demand and export duty in the past two months.
