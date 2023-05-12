Adding to the gloom, the March quarter earnings posted by some metal companies have also been dull. However, analysts at a domestic brokerage see this as a buying opportunity and its top stock buy in the sector is Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, followed by JSW Steel

Indian metal stocks have underperformed among its sectoral peers, with the BSE Metal index giving negative returns of 8 percent, and the Nifty Metal index down 17 percent on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have returned 1.52 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively, during this period.

Adding to the gloom, the March quarter earnings posted by some listed companies have also been dull. However, domestic brokerage ICICI Securities sees this as a buying opportunity and its top stock buy in the sector is Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, followed by JSW Steel.

"While automotive sales stay robust, we still await the uptick in residential demand on ground, despite credit indicators remaining positive. While we maintain our positive outlook on the ferrous space due to robust spot spreads, we would keep a close tab on market balance in China," said analysts at ICICI Securities.

"Our channel checks indicate buying is down to ‘as per need basis’ as domestic price is still at a premium of 7-8 percent compared to landed price of imports from China and Japan. Besides, major domestic players are resorting to offering discounts of up to Rs 1,500/te in order to match their prices with the one prevailing in the traders’ market," the note stated.

While import bookings have not taken place last week as dealers expect export prices to further weaken, the brokerage believes in the near term, domestic prices could remain under pressure. In case of longs, rebar prices in secondary market are down to Rs 50,825 — the lowest level thus far in calendar year 2023.

Analysts also said that primary rebar prices might decline further as primary-secondary rebar differential has widened to Rs 7,650/te (average: Rs 4,800/te). "We believe margins of export-oriented players might be impacted more due to steep correction in global HRC prices," it said.

The brokerage will keep a close tab on spreads trend in India and demand pick-up or production curtailment measures in China.

Here are the metal stocks to buy, sell, add as recommended by analysts —

Jindal Steel (BUY)

Jindal Stainless (BUY)

SMEL (BUY)

APL Apollo (BUY)

NMDC (ADD)

Tata Steel (ADD)

SAIL (REDUCE)

JSW Steel (SELL)