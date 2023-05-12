By Meghna Sen

Indian metal stocks have underperformed among its sectoral peers, with the BSE Metal index giving negative returns of 8 percent, and the Nifty Metal index down 17 percent on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have returned 1.52 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively, during this period.

Adding to the gloom, the March quarter earnings posted by some listed companies have also been dull. However, domestic brokerage ICICI Securities sees this as a buying opportunity and its top stock buy in the sector is Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, followed by JSW Steel. ALSO READ: What triggered Tata Motors shares to hit fresh 52-week high today ahead of Q4 nos.