Market ends higher for third straight week
Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL— look which metal stocks to buy, sell amid Q4 results buzz; Analysts bullish on these shares

By Meghna Sen  May 12, 2023 3:03:32 PM IST (Updated)

Adding to the gloom, the March quarter earnings posted by some metal companies have also been dull. However, analysts at a domestic brokerage see this as a buying opportunity and its top stock buy in the sector is Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, followed by JSW Steel

Indian metal stocks have underperformed among its sectoral peers, with the BSE Metal index giving negative returns of 8 percent, and the Nifty Metal index down 17 percent on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have returned 1.52 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively, during this period.

Adding to the gloom, the March quarter earnings posted by some listed companies have also been dull. However, domestic brokerage ICICI Securities sees this as a buying opportunity and its top stock buy in the sector is Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, followed by JSW Steel.
