Shares of Tata Steel Ltd rose over two percent on Monday as the steelmaker has reportedly planned a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 12,000 crore for its India and Europe operations during the current financial year.

The company's chief executive officer (CEO) TV Narendran told news agency PTI in an interview that the company plans to invest Rs 8,500 crore in India and Rs 3,500 crore in the company's operations in Europe.

At 1:25 am, shares of the steel manufacturer were trading 1.74 percent higher at Rs 899 on the BSE.

Narendran said that in India, the focus will be on the Kalinganagar project expansion and mining activity. While in Europe, it will be focused on sustenance, product mix enrichment, and environment-related capex.

As part of the expansion, the company plans to increase capacity in its Kalinganagar plant to eight metric tons from three metric tons. The European business will be divided into Dutch business and British business.

"This allows us to run Tata Steel as one integrated company with five major sites, three in India and two in Europe. It brings greater focus to each of our operating sites. The European sites have been tasked with becoming self-sufficient," he said.

The future of the steel sector this year

According to the industry veteran, the first half of the financial year was disrupted by the conflict in Russia-Ukraine, the COVID shutdowns in China, and the introduction of steel export duties in India.

The steel company’s CEO mentioned that the second half of the financial year looks positive as demand for steel might increase in the country.

"Steel pricing would have also stabilised after absorbing the impact of the export duties. I also expect China to recover from the economic impact of the COVID shutdowns in the first half. So overall I am positive about the prospects of the industry for the rest of the year," Narendran said.

Despite rising international coal prices and inflationary effects of various commodities, Tata Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,835.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, an increase of 37.3 percent on-year.