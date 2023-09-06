Tech analysts recommend buying Tata Steel, Colgate, Sun Pharma, Jubilant, Bajaj Auto and Bharti

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Tata Steel. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 128 for an upside target of Rs 139. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Colgate-Palmolive (India) with a stop loss of Rs 1,965 for an upside target Rs 2,040. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,160 and a stop loss of Rs 1,117. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.

Finally, Thakkar recommends to buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 517 for a target of Rs 560. Shares have gained more than 4 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bajaj Auto. It is consolidating after a big decline. It is possible that it may breakout. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,635. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 545. Shares are down more than 7 percent over the last month.

Bharti Airtel is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 855. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Colgate-Palmolive (India). He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,960.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 842 and a price target of Rs 885-890 on the upside. The stock was down more than 1 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 140 for an upside target of Rs 149-152. Shares are up more than 25 percent over the last month.

Info Edge is another buy call from Palviya. He recommends to buy this with a stop loss of Rs 4,450 and a target of Rs 4,560-4,580. Shares have declined more than 7 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.