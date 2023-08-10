homemarket NewsTata Power, Zee Entertainment and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Tata Power, Zee Entertainment and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 10, 2023 9:10:29 AM IST (Published)

CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zee Entertainment with a target of Rs 300 per share, while Jefferies has downgraded its rating on Presitge Estates to 'hold' with a target of Rs 620 per share.

Zee Entertainment |
CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zee Entertainment with a target of Rs 300 per share. It says the company reported a lacklustre first quarter  The NCLT order on the Zee-Sony merger is today, August 10.
Tata Power | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Tata Power with a target of Rs 195 per share. It says the company's stock remains expensive at a 22x FY25 PE.

Bharat Forge | CLSA has downgraded its rating on Bharat Forge to 'underperform' with a target of Rs 987 per share. It says the company's standalone earnings were significantly above estimates, driven by revenue beat.
Max Financial | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Max Financial with a target of Rs 1,025 per share. It says there is healthy traction in its retail protection, non-par savings and proprietary channel.
Prestige Estates | Jefferies has downgraded its rating on Presitge Estates to 'hold' with a target of Rs 620 per share. It says the company's amangement remains confident on 25 percent year-on-year growth on a strong launch pipeline.
