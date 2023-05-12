Tata Power subsidiary TP Saurya to set up 200 Megawatt solar project in Rajasthan

The said solar plant will be commissioned in March 2024, and the PPA will remain in force for 25 years.

Tata Power subsidiary TP Saurya Ltd. (TPSL) has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd. (TPTCL) on Friday for setting up a 200 megawatt (MW) capacity in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL) is among the most significant renewable energy companies in India, and a subsidiary of Tata Power.

With the signing of the PPA, the total renewable energy capacity of TPREL has increased to 6,788 MW, comprising an installed capacity of 3,917 MW, along with a capacity of 2,871 MW under different stages of implementation, Tata Power said in a release.

Of the total installed capacity, 2,989 MW comes from solar energy and 928 MW from wind energy, the company added.

The said solar plant will be commissioned in March 2024, and the PPA will remain in force for 25 years.

The power project will supply a total of 485 million units of energy every year and shall be connected to the Central Transmission Utility Bus, or CTU Bus.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Thursday, Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power said that the company continues to uphold its ethos of producing sustainable energy, which is clean power, green power, and cheap and abundant power.