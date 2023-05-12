English
Tata Power subsidiary TP Saurya to set up 200 Megawatt solar project in Rajasthan

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 3:50:53 PM IST (Published)

The said solar plant will be commissioned in March 2024, and the PPA will remain in force for 25 years.

Tata Power subsidiary TP Saurya Ltd. (TPSL) has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd. (TPTCL) on Friday for setting up a 200 megawatt (MW) capacity in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL) is among the most significant renewable energy companies in India, and a subsidiary of Tata Power.


With the signing of the PPA,  the total renewable energy capacity of TPREL has increased to 6,788 MW, comprising an installed capacity of 3,917 MW, along with a capacity of 2,871 MW under different stages of implementation, Tata Power said in a release.

