Tata Power shares up 1% on Rs 75,000 crore-capex plan in renewables in next 5 yrs

Shares of Tata Power rose over a percent on Friday after the Tata Group company’s management said on Thursday that the power company plans to undertake a capital expenditure of over Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years in the renewable space.

At 12:37 IST, shares of the company were trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 215.4 on the BSE.

In FY23, consolidated capital expenditure of Rs 14,000 crore is expected to be undertaken with Rs 10,000 crore in renewables, reportedly said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Power, at the annual general meeting (AGM).

Chandra added that the current clean and green portfolio of the company stands at 34 percent of total capacity and the power company aims to raise it to 60 percent in the next five years.

This comes after the country’s largest private integrated power company said that it was setting up a greenfield 4GW solar cell and 4GW solar module manufacturing plant in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. Tata Power has signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to invest approximately Rs 3,000 crore in the plant.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said that the plant is being set up to meet the rising demand for clean energy solutions in India apart from providing huge employment opportunities.