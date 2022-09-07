By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Torrent Power, NHPC, and Adani Power were in the green while the rest, including Tata Power, NTPC and JSW Energy among others, in the BSE Power pack slipped to the red.

Power stocks, including Tata Power, NTPC, JSW Energy and Siemens, swung between green and red on Wednesday, September 7, after the government extended the deadline to comply with new emission norms.

How power stocks fared on BSE on Wednesday around 1:45 pm

Stock Change (%) Adani Power 0.69% Torrent Power 0.41% NHPC 0.26% Tata Power -0.44% Siemens -0.02% Power Grid -0.42% NTPC -0.89% Adani Transmission -0.93% JSW Energy -1.16% ABB -1.63%

The mixed trend comes after the Union Environment Ministry gave thermal power plants two years’ extension to install pollution control technologies and comply with new emission norms. This is the third time that the deadline has been pushed in the last five years.

In a notification issued on Monday, the ministry said the deadline for the power plants within a 10-km radius of Delhi-NCR and cities with a population of more than 10 lakh had been extended from December 31, 2022, to December 31, 2024.

For power plants within a 10-km radius of critically-polluted areas or non-attainment cities (those that have consistently failed to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards), the deadline has been pushed from December 31, 2023, to December 31, 2025.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has identified 132 non-attainment cities.

Meanwhile, the deadline for all other power plants across the country has been pushed to December 31, 2026.

The power plant units declared to retire before December 31, 2027, need not meet the specified norms for SO2 (sulphur dioxide) emissions, provided such plants submit an undertaking to the CPCB and the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for exemption.

The environment ministry revised the emission norms for particulate matter (PM), sulphur dioxide and the oxides of nitrogen for thermal power plants (TPPs) in December 2015, requiring those to install emission control systems by December 2017.

The deadline was pushed to December 2022 for all the power stations in the country because of implementation issues and challenges. However, the power stations in the National Capital Region (NCR) were required to comply with the revised norms by December 2019. The deadline was again pushed to 2024 in March last year, with the Power Ministry citing a delay due to various reasons, including the coronavirus pandemic and import restrictions.

The development comes at a time when several Indian cities are reported to have the world's most polluted air. Thermal utilities, which produce 75 percent of the country's power, account for some 80 percent of industrial emissions of sulphur- and nitrous-oxides, which cause lung diseases, acid rain and smog.

(With text inputs from PTI)