Tata Motors shares fell over 5 percent on Thursday after the carmaker warned it might be forced to stop production in some or all its plants if Tata Motors is unable to ensure the supply of critical parts from China.

The automaker said in its FY22 annual report that sales in FY23 could be affected due to the lockdowns in China.

“Recent lockdowns in parts of China, as the government pursues a strategy of containing the spread of COVID-19, are adversely impacting our supply chains as our suppliers are unable to produce or deliver products to us,” the company said in its annual report.

Tata Motors said the company was also witnessing a temporary decrease in demand.

"These lockdowns have also led to some dealerships in some regions of China to temporarily close, which may have an adverse impact upon our sales outlook in the fiscal year 2023," it said.

“If we are unable to ensure a supply of critical parts from China for production, we may be forced to stop production in some or all of our plants, which will have a significantly negative impact on our cash flow in the future," Tata Motors said.

The automaker said that certain supply chain disruptions and dealership closures might result in negative earnings before interest and tax and negative free cash flows in the first quarter of FY23 for Jaguar Land Rover.

The financial performance of the automobile company's domestic business is also likely to get impacted, it said.

Another negative that disappointed the Street was after Tata Motors said that it relies on smaller enterprises, where the risk of insolvency is greater, to source raw materials, parts, and components used in manufacturing the company's products.

Further, the company is dependent on a single source for some parts and components, which added to the negative sentiment.

The automobile firm said that the shortage in the supply of semiconductors, which affects the entire automotive industry, might "impact us more pronouncedly than our competitors as they may have a greater level of buying power with suppliers or have a different range of features on their vehicles..."

It sounded a grim warning and said that "there can be no assurance that we will be able to source for alternative supplies of semiconductors or that such alternative supplies of semiconductors will be readily available".

The firm said the shortage of semiconductors could also have an adverse impact on the implementation of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy to expand into EVs, which may contain a higher level of semiconductors than that used in conventional vehicles.

It also warned that the shortage of semiconductors could "increase car prices", which could negatively affect customer demand should other companies be able to increase supply in the future. "Furthermore, the extended delivery times of new cars could cause an increase in customer cancellations," Tata Motors said.