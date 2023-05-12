Tata Motors will release its March quarter earnings today post market hours. The company will also consider a dividend for the shareholders after a span of seven years. The stock has gained 38 percent in a year, while it surged 30 percent on a year-to-date basis due to an improving balance sheet

Shares of Tata Group-owned Tata Motors rose up to 2 percent to hit a fresh 52 week high of Rs 520.40 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session, ahead of the company's March quarter (Q4FY23) results, which is scheduled to be released later in the day. The Mumbai-headquartered company will also consider a dividend for the shareholders after a span of seven years.

In the current session, Tata Motors stock opened at Rs 514 per share on the BSE. The stock has gained 38 percent in a year, while it surged 30 percent on a year-to-date basis due to an improving balance sheet. The homegrown auto major has expressed confidence of improving it further.

Earlier on Tuesday, the stock had hit a 52-week high for a second consecutive session. The auto stock, which commanded a total market capitalisation of more than Rs 1.71 lakh crore, has been gaining for the last few sessions.

In terms of technicals, Tata Motors is currently experiencing a classic uptrend. Over the past 1.5 years, it has consolidated after breaking through the key resistance level of 360. Despite this consolidation, the stock has remained above the 360 level and is now showing signs of a bullish breakout from a flag formation, which suggests a potential expansion phase.

Looking ahead, the stock's previous high of 606 appears to be a likely target in the short-term, with the possibility of reaching 750 in the medium-term. However, the 490 level, which coincides with the 20-day moving average, is expected to act as a strong support level in case of a downside correction, said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

Tata Motors Q4 nos., dividend

The automotive manufacturing company's fourth quarter performance is likely to be aided by a low base. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the company's revenue is expected to cross the Rs 1 lakh-crore mark during the quarter under review, while margin is likely to improve by over 200 basis points.

Tata Motors EBITDA margin is seen in lower double digits, growing about 70-80 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

The company's results are likely to be aided by strong volume growth in its UK-unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Volumes for JLR rose 23.7 percent from last year to 94,649 units. Realisations for JLR is expected to rise by 24 percent year-on-year.

The higher volumes and realisations are likely to result in a 53 percent year-on-year jump in JLR's revenue to 7.3 billion pounds. Standalone volumes during the quarter are likely to rise by 3.4 percent from last year to 3.4 percent.

Global brokerage Jefferies, which has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 600 per share, has said that the firm's improved strategy and cyclical recovery in India are likely to act as “a big turnaround in Tata's business performance”.

The passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer will also declare a dividend for the first time since 2016, as it returned to profitability in the December quarter after two consecutive years of losses.