What triggered Tata Motors shares to hit fresh 52-week high today ahead of Q4 results

By Meghna Sen  May 12, 2023 1:01:50 PM IST (Published)

Tata Motors will release its March quarter earnings today post market hours. The company will also consider a dividend for the shareholders after a span of seven years. The stock has gained 38 percent in a year, while it surged 30 percent on a year-to-date basis due to an improving balance sheet

Shares of Tata Group-owned Tata Motors rose up to 2 percent to hit a fresh 52 week high of Rs 520.40 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session, ahead of the company's March quarter (Q4FY23) results, which is scheduled to be released later in the day. The Mumbai-headquartered company will also consider a dividend for the shareholders after a span of seven years.

In the current session, Tata Motors stock opened at Rs 514 per share on the BSE. The stock has gained 38 percent in a year, while it surged 30 percent on a year-to-date basis due to an improving balance sheet. The homegrown auto major has expressed confidence of improving it further.
