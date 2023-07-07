Tata Motors said its British arm JLR reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in wholesale volumes for the first quarter at 93,253 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) as against the corresponding quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, retail sales surged by 29 percent YoY to 1.01 lakh units.

Based on preliminary cash balances, auto major Tata Motors expects its arm JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) to report a positive free cash flow of over £400 million in the June quarter of current financial year 2023-24 (FY24). On Friday, Tata Motors said its British arm reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in wholesale volumes for the first quarter at 93,253 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) as against the corresponding quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, retail sales surged by 29 percent YoY to 1.01 lakh units.

JLR's order book remains strong at 185,000 units, reflecting strong client demand, the Tata Group company said in a BSE filing. The demand for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender is said to be particularly robust, representing 76 percent of the order book.

The rise in JLR’s sales for the first quarter of FY24 compared to a year ago, reflects continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints, the company said in a statement. However, wholesales volumes were slightly lower (down 1 percent) compared to the prior quarter ending March 31, 2023, reflecting shipping schedules, while production was up quarter on quarter.

“Retail sales for the quarter ended June rose 29% to 101,994 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) compared to the same quarter a year ago. Retail sales were broadly flat (down 1%) compared to the prior quarter ending March 31, 2023. By model, retail sales of JLR’s three most profitable models rose significantly compared to the same quarter a year ago with Range Rover up 199%, Range Rover Sport up 42% and Defender up 90%,” it said.

JLR will report its full financial results for the first quarter later in July, while Tata Motors has informed the exchanges that it will announce its first quarter results on July 25.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors shares have hit a record high in the last hour of trade today. The stock hit a lifetime high of Rs 612.40 in the current trading session against its previous closing of Rs 600.80 apiece on the BSE. During today's trade, TaMo shares went on to hit an intraday low of Rs 592.25 on BSE. The auto stock has soared 42 percent this year and has risen 462 percent in three years.

According to brokerages, the stock is likely to see a further upside from the current market levels. Brokerage Jefferies has raised the target price on the counter to Rs 700 from an earlier Rs 665 in a base case scenario. Jefferies sees a maximum upside of 29 percent for the Tata Group stock at a price target of Rs 790 per share.