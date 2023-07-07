Tata Motors said its British arm JLR reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in wholesale volumes for the first quarter at 93,253 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) as against the corresponding quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, retail sales surged by 29 percent YoY to 1.01 lakh units.

Based on preliminary cash balances, auto major Tata Motors expects its arm JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) to report a positive free cash flow of over £400 million in the June quarter of current financial year 2023-24 (FY24). On Friday, Tata Motors said its British arm reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in wholesale volumes for the first quarter at 93,253 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) as against the corresponding quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, retail sales surged by 29 percent YoY to 1.01 lakh units.

JLR's order book remains strong at 185,000 units, reflecting strong client demand, the Tata Group company said in a BSE filing. The demand for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender is said to be particularly robust, representing 76 percent of the order book.

The rise in JLR’s sales for the first quarter of FY24 compared to a year ago, reflects continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints, the company said in a statement. However, wholesales volumes were slightly lower (down 1 percent) compared to the prior quarter ending March 31, 2023, reflecting shipping schedules, while production was up quarter on quarter.