Shares of Tata Motors skyrocketed more than 4 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 537.15 apiece in Monday's trade after the company posted strong fourth quarter (Q4FY23) numbers. The stock opened at Rs 525, and went on to hit an intra-day high and low of Rs 537.15 and Rs 521.40, respectively.

The JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) owner also became the first company from the Tata Group stable to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore quarterly revenue mark on Friday. Tata Motors shares is the biggest Nifty gainer in 2023, rising over 37 percent. Here are the five reasons why the stock is surging and has hit a new high —

1) JLR EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margin improved 200 basis points year-on-year to 14.6 percent.

2) CV (Commercial vehicle) business EBITDA margin at a 17-quarter high of 10.2 percent.

3) Net auto debt reduced Rs 13,800 crore quarter-on-quarter to Rs 43,700 crore.

4) India business net debt is lowest in 15 years.

5) Investors are now confident about JLR guidance to deliver £2bn+ free cash flow in FY24.

Tata Motors reported a net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in the quarter under review against a loss of Rs 1,032 crore in the same quarter a year ago. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the auto major also posted a 35 percent on-year jump in consolidated revenue to Rs 105,932 crore.

The firm has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share and Rs 2.1 per share for DVR shareholders, subject to approval by the shareholders at the AGM.

Several top brokerages, including Jefferies, Nuvama, Emkay and Prabhudas Lilladher, have maintained their bullish stance on the counter post the auto major's Q4FY23 earnings announcement.

Goldman Sachs has raised the target price to Rs 600 on the stock from Rs 550 earlier, Jefferies has upped its target on Tata Motors to Rs 665 while JPMorgan has also increased its target on the scrip to Rs 455. CLSA has raised its target on Tata Motors to Rs 624 from Rs 544.

The India business forms 65 percent of the target price, Jefferies said in a research note. It sees the JLR and India businesses performing well in FY24, thereby driving strong earnings growth and deleveraging.

The March quarter earnings were mixed according to Emkay’s expectations as the India-CV business disappointed with muted margin expansion (150 bps quarter-on-quarter; 390 bps on-year) to 10.3 percent as against an estimate of 10.8 percent, despite benefits of operating leverage, softening commodity prices and lower discounts. Whereas, the India-PV business and JLR reported healthy margin expansion, the note stated.

Motilal Oswal said that Tata Motors should witness a healthy recovery as supply-side issues ease for JLR and commodity headwinds stabilise for the India business. It will benefit from the CV upcycle and stable growth in PVs, company-specific volume/margin drivers, and a sharp improvement in FCF as well as reduction in net debt in both JLR and the India businesses.