Tata Motors shares rise 60% in 2023 — 5 reasons why the stock may rally another 13%

Tata Motors shares rise 60% in 2023 — 5 reasons why the stock may rally another 13%

Tata Motors shares rise 60% in 2023 — 5 reasons why the stock may rally another 13%
By Meghna Sen  Jul 12, 2023 8:30:43 AM IST (Published)

Analysts at Motilal Oswal estimate a healthy recovery for Tata Motors as supply-side issues ease for its British arm JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) and commodity headwinds stabilise for the India business.

While maintaining its bullish view on homegrown auto major Tata Motors, analysts believe that the Tata group company shares may hit the Rs 700 mark, riding on strong growth drivers. This indicates an upside of over 13 per cent as against the current market price of Rs 618.

Assigning a 'Buy' rating on the counter, analysts at Motilal Oswal estimate a healthy recovery for Tata Motors as supply-side issues ease for its British arm JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) and commodity headwinds stabilise for the India business.
The Mumbai-headquartered company will likely benefit from the commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle and stable growth in its passenger vehicles segment, company-specific volume and margin drivers, and a sharp improvement in FCF (free cash flows) and leverage in both JLR as well as the India business, Motilal said in a research note.
