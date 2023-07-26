Tata Motors shares hit record high post Q1 show, can rally up to Rs 800. Key triggers for stock

Analysts remain upbeat on Tata Motors' first quarter earnings after the auto major topped analysts' estimates by a healthy margin. Price targets of domestic and foreign brokerages suggest up to 25 percent potential upside on the counter.

Tata Motors significantly beat analysts' estimates in the April to June quarter of the current fiscal (Q1FY24), led by its British arm Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) and the commercial vehicles (CV) businesses. Shares of Tata Motors, one of the top Nifty gainer post strong Q1 results, rose over 3 percent to hit a new 52-week high at Rs 665 in Tuesday's early trade.

Analysts remain upbeat on Tata Motors ' first quarter earnings after the auto major topped analysts' estimates by a healthy margin.

"Tata Motors turned in Q1FY24 EBITDA of Rs 13,600 crore, a 14 percent beat as JLR's margin surprised positively, owing to better mix, pricing and currency. Accordingly, we raise FY24/25 EBITDA estimates by 10 percent/8 percent," Nuvama said in a report.

The automobile manufacturer also expects better India passenger vehicle (PV) margin in the second half of the current fiscal, according to foreign brokerage Jefferies. CLSA expects margins to improve further with production volumes rising and commodity costs declining.

"While domestic CVs are likely to peak-out over FY23-25E, JLR outlook remains healthy, given the strong focus on mix, realizations and profitability, supported by a high order book; similarly, 2 new SUV launches are expected to drive performance in the Indian PV business 4QFY24 onwards," domestic brokerage Emkay said.

Over FY23–25E, the uptrend across JLR and India CV/PV business shall drive Tata Motors's consolidated revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 percent over FY23–24E, analysts believe.

Besides, the Nuvama said that tight cost control should bolster profitability, turbocharging the EBITDA CAGR to 42 percent, not to mention much lower ‘friction’ from the reduction in net debt-to-equity to 0.6 times in FY25E (from 1.7 times in FY23) spurred by strong free cash flow (FCF).

The auto maker should witness a healthy recovery as supply-side issues ease for JLR, along with a better mix, lower discounts and operating leverage for all the three businesses. "It will benefit from the CV uptrend and stable growth in PVs, company-specific volume/margin drivers, and a sharp improvement in FCF as well as a reduction in net debt in both JLR and the India businesses," Motilal Oswal said in its report.

Tata Motors new price targets

Price targets of domestic and foreign brokerages suggest up to 25 percent potential upside on the counter.

Brokerages Target Price Jefferies 800 CLSA 780 Emkay 750 Motilal Oswal 750 Nuvama 785

Jefferies has a 'Buy' rating on the Tata Motors stock, with a target price of Rs 800 from Rs 700 per share earlier. CLSA has a 'Buy' call on the counter, with a revised target of Rs 780 per share.

Both domestic brokerage houses Emkay and Motilal Oswal has a 'Buy' on the counter, with a target of Rs 750 per share.

Nuvama has maintained a ‘Buy’ call on the stock, with a revised target of Rs 785 from Rs 720 earlier, factoring in increase in estimates and reduction in share capital by 4 percent owing to conversion of DVR shares.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has announced cancellation of DVR shares, and allotment of ordinary shares, in the ratio of 7 ordinary shares for every 10 DVR shares. The transaction will reduce the total share capital by 4 percent making it EPS (earnings per share) accretive.

Key levels to watch for the stock

The stock of Tata Motors has witnessed a decent rise from the 605 zone to touch the high level of 665 where there is a resistance with some profit booking seen. "The overall trend has been maintained strong with the near term support visible near 630 levels of the trendline zone," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher.

"The stock overall with the positive bias maintained, can be purchased at every dip for further upside targets in the coming days," Parekh added.