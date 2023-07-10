CNBC TV18
Tata Motors at record high after UK-arm Jaguar Land Rover's strong commentary on growth, cash flow

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 10:29:26 AM IST (Published)

CLSA said it expected Free Cash Flow of £1.5 billion/£1.7 billion in financial year 2024-2025 for JLR driven by 18 percent and 7 percent growth in wholesale volumes (including China JV) and an improved margin profile.

Shares of Tata Motors hit a record high on Monday after the automaker's UK-arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said that it expects to report positive free cash flow of £400 million in the June quarter of the current financial year.

JLR also reported a 30 percent year-on-year growth in its wholesale volumes. Retail sales also crossed 1 lakh units, rising by 29 percent from last year.
The unit's order book remains strong at 185,000 units, reflecting strong client demand, the Tata Group company said in a BSE filing. The demand for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender is said to be particularly robust, representing 76 percent of the order book.
