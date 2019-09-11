Market
Tata Motors rallies 8% as retail sales in China continue to recover
Updated : September 11, 2019 02:41 PM IST
Shares of Tata Motors rose over 8 percent on Wednesday after the company said that its retail sales in ChinaÂ continued to recover, up 17.4 percent year-on-year in August.
The stock rose as much as 8.2 percent to Rs 131.90 per share on the BSE.
At 1:35 pm, the stock was trading 7.8 percent higher at Rs 130.90 as compared to 0.34 percent or 126 points rise in the BSE Sensex at 37,271.
