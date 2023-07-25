Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit at Rs 3,203 cr, beats estimates; revenue jumps 42% on strong JLR sales

British arm JLR reported a 57 percent YoY increase in sales at 6,903 million pounds. Shares of Tata Motors were trading nearly 2 percent higher, at a record high of Rs 640.35, ahead of the Q1 earnings announcement.

Tata Motors India Limited, the best performing Nifty 50 constituent so far this year, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,202.80 crore in the first quarter ended June 2023, on the back of robust sales of its luxury car unit Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR). The Mumbai-based auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 5,006.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had anticipated the profit figure at Rs 2,656 crore.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 42.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 101,528 crore in the period under review from Rs 71,227.76 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. This was in line with the Street expectations of Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

The auto maker's consolidated earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged more than fivefold YoY to Rs 13,218 crore. Operating margin, meanwhile, expanded a whopping 860 basis points YoY to 13 percent as against 4.4 percent in the year-ago period.

JLR segment

Tata Motors British arm JLR reported a 57 percent YoY increase in sales at 6,903 million pounds.

JLR's EBIT margin for the quarter under review was at 8.6 percent, up 6.5 percent from the previous March quarter.

The higher profitability year-on-year reflects favourable volume, mix, pricing and foreign exchange revaluation offset partially by higher inflation and supplier claims, the company said in a statement.

The second quarter production and cashflow is expected to be lower than the June quarter, reflecting the annual summer plant shutdown while wholesales and profitability are expected to be more in line with recent quarters.

“I am pleased to report a third consecutive quarter of strengthening financial performance for JLR. We have had a strong start to the financial year and delivered our highest production levels in nine quarters and our highest Q1 cashflow on record. This is testament to the thousands of determined people in the business working tirelessly to deliver every aspect of our Reimagine strategy,” Adrian Mardell, JLR Chief Executive Officer, said.

Shares of Tata Motors were trading nearly 2 percent higher, at a record high of Rs 640.35, ahead of the Q1 earnings announcement. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen 62.20 percent, while it has jumped 42.42 percent in the last one year.