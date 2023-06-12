CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeJaguar Land Rover targets revenue of £28 billion in FY24 and £30 billion in FY26 News

Jaguar Land Rover targets revenue of £28 billion in FY24 and £30 billion in FY26

Jaguar Land Rover targets revenue of £28 billion in FY24 and £30 billion in FY26
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 12, 2023 9:33:21 PM IST (Published)

The Jaguar Land Rover revenue for FY26 has been targeted at around 30 billion pounds, said interim chief executive officer Adrian Mardell. The investors presentation made by JLR was shared by Tata Motors on stock exchanges.

India's homegrown automaker Tata Motors' luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is targeting revenue of over 28 billion pounds by FY24 and 30 billion pounds by FY26, according to an investor presentation by the company on Monday (June 12). The company also said that its average revenue per unit currently stands at over £70,000.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Jaguar Land Rover revenue for FY26 has been targeted at around 30 billion pounds, said interim chief executive officer Adrian Mardell. The investors presentation made by JLR was shared by Tata Motors on stock exchanges.
In the financial year ended March 2023, JLR had clocked revenue of 22.81 billion pounds.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X