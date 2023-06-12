Jaguar Land Rover targets revenue of £28 billion in FY24 and £30 billion in FY26

The Jaguar Land Rover revenue for FY26 has been targeted at around 30 billion pounds, said interim chief executive officer Adrian Mardell. The investors presentation made by JLR was shared by Tata Motors on stock exchanges.

India's homegrown automaker Tata Motors' luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is targeting revenue of over 28 billion pounds by FY24 and 30 billion pounds by FY26, according to an investor presentation by the company on Monday (June 12). The company also said that its average revenue per unit currently stands at over £70,000.

In the financial year ended March 2023, JLR had clocked revenue of 22.81 billion pounds.