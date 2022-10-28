Tata Motors DVR up for fifth day, SJVN near 52-week high: What kept dealers busy on Friday

Shares of Tata Motors DVR have gained over 20 percent during the last five trading sessions.

Shares of Tata Motors DVR ended higher for the fifth straight day on Friday, ending with gains of 0.4 percent. The stock has gained over 20 percent during this period.

Sources within the dealing room told CNBC-TV18 that the street is anticipating a corporate development soon on the stock.

Second Weekly Gain

Benchmark indices gained for the second straight week after ending marginally higher on Friday. Both S&P BSE Sensex & the NSE Nifty 50 index gained over 1 percent each for the week.

For Friday's trading session, the market ended off the day's low dragged by financials. Flows at the FII desk remain mixed with PSUs receiving healthy bids.

Dealers indicate that there has been some small market-at-close buy flows at a leading FII desk today. They also indicate that the Nifty continues to face resistance at the 17,800 mark.

Besides Tata Motors DVR, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

City Union Bank: The stock ended little changed on Friday but is consolidating near its 52-week high. The stock is continuing to witness buy flows at FII desks.

SJVN: Another stock that is continuing to see buying interest from FIIs according to dealers. The PSU ended lower on Friday but not before gaining for four days in a row. The stock had risen 17 percent and even hit a 52-week high in intraday trading on Friday, before correcting.

Aurobindo Pharma: The stock is just 5 percent away from its 52-week low and ended another 1.3 percent lower on Friday. Dealers indicate that the stock is witnessing sell flows at FII desks, leading to the correction.