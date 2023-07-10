CNBC TV18
Tata Motors beats Korea's Kia Corporation to become the 16th most valued automaker  
By Yoosef K  Jul 10, 2023 4:48:42 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Tata Motors –the top performer on Nifty50 for the year so far – hit yet another record high on Monday after its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit reported 30 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in global wholesale dispatches in the June quarter of the current financial year.

Tata Motors on Monday overtook the market capitalisation of Kia Corporation for the first time since September 2018 to become the 16th most valued automaker in the world. With a market valuation of $27.15 billion, Tata Motors is now positioned just below Hyundai Motor.

JLR, which will report its full financial results for the quarter later this month, is expected to report a positive free cash flow of over £400 million.
