Tata Motors beats Korea’s Kia Corporation to become the 16th most valued automaker  

2 Min Read
Shares of Tata Motors –the top performer on Nifty50 for the year so far – hit yet another record high on Monday after its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit reported 30 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in global wholesale dispatches in the June quarter of the current financial year.
Tata Motors on Monday overtook the market capitalisation of Kia Corporation for the first time since September 2018 to become the 16th most valued automaker in the world. With a market valuation of $27.15 billion, Tata Motors is now positioned just below Hyundai Motor.
Live TV
Loading...
Shares of Tata Motors –the top performer on Nifty50 for the year so far – hit yet another record high on Monday after its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit reported 30 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in global wholesale dispatches in the June quarter of the current financial year.
JLR, which will report its full financial results for the quarter later this month, is expected to report a positive free cash flow of over £400 million.