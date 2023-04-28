Tata Metaliks gains on rise in net profit and revenue in March quarter

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Tata Metaliks reported a sharp 485.45 percent jump in net profit for the March quarter from Rs 9.49 crore in the December quarter

Shares of Tata Metaliks Ltd gained over two percent in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported a year-on-year increase in revenue and net profit for the quarter ended March 2023.

The Tata Steel subsidiary company posted a 5.9 percent rise in consolidated net profit year-on-year at Rs 55.56 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 compared to Rs 52.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations in the quarter grew by 14.6 percent to Rs 925.99 crore, as compared to Rs 807.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Tata Metaliks reported a sharp 485.45 percent jump in net profit for the March quarter from Rs 9.49 crore in the December quarter, while the revenue from operations rose 17.17 percent in the period from Rs 790.2 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s profit before tax reduced 9 percent in the quarter under review to Rs 66.59 crore from Rs 73.19 crore in the year-ago period. The profit increased 443.14 percent QoQ from Rs 12.26 crore in the December quarter.

Tata Metaliks witnessed its earnings per share (EPS) for continuing operations as well as discontinued operations increasing 5.9 percent on-year to Rs 17.59 in the March quarter from Rs 16.61 in the year-ago period, and 484.38 percent on a QoQ basis from Rs 3.01 in the previous quarter.