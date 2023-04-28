Breaking News
Nifty reclaims 18,000, close at over 2-month high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTata Metaliks gains on rise in net profit and revenue in March quarter

Tata Metaliks gains on rise in net profit and revenue in March quarter

Tata Metaliks gains on rise in net profit and revenue in March quarter
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 3:57:48 PM IST (Published)

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Tata Metaliks reported a sharp 485.45 percent jump in net profit for the March quarter from Rs 9.49 crore in the December quarter

Shares of Tata Metaliks Ltd gained over two percent in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported a year-on-year increase in revenue and net profit for the quarter ended March 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

The Tata Steel subsidiary company posted a 5.9 percent rise in consolidated net profit year-on-year at Rs 55.56 crore for the quarter ended March 2023  compared to Rs 52.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago.


Its revenue from operations in the quarter grew by 14.6 percent to Rs 925.99 crore, as compared to Rs 807.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X