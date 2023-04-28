Tata Metaliks gains on rise in net profit and revenue in March quarter

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Tata Metaliks reported a sharp 485.45 percent jump in net profit for the March quarter from Rs 9.49 crore in the December quarter

Shares of Tata Metaliks Ltd gained over two percent in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported a year-on-year increase in revenue and net profit for the quarter ended March 2023.

The Tata Steel subsidiary company posted a 5.9 percent rise in consolidated net profit year-on-year at Rs 55.56 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 compared to Rs 52.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago.