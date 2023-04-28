Tata Metaliks gains on rise in net profit and revenue in March quarter

2 Min(s) Read
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Tata Metaliks reported a sharp 485.45 percent jump in net profit for the March quarter from Rs 9.49 crore in the December quarter
Shares of Tata Metaliks Ltd gained over two percent in intraday trade on Friday after the company reported a year-on-year increase in revenue and net profit for the quarter ended March 2023.
The Tata Steel subsidiary company posted a 5.9 percent rise in consolidated net profit year-on-year at Rs 55.56 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 compared to Rs 52.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Its revenue from operations in the quarter grew by 14.6 percent to Rs 925.99 crore, as compared to Rs 807.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.