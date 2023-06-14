This Tata Group stock is at 52-week high; FY24 likely to be better, say analysts — do you own?

The previous fiscal was eventful for Tata Consumer Products with a strong showing in salts and in growth portfolio; that said, India tea business and overseas margins were weak, Nuvama said

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), a part of the Tata Group, jumped nearly 6 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 864 level in Wednesday's trade. The stock continues to remain the top pick of analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities from the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sector, with a target price of Rs 925 from Rs 895 per share earlier, implying a further upside of 7 percent from current market levels.

At 2:42 pm, the scrip was trading 5.19 percent higher at Rs 862.45 apiece, commanding a total market capitalisation of Rs 80,109 crore. The Tata Group stock has surged 10 percent in the last one month, while it is up 13.09 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Technically, TCPL is trading above eight out of eight SMAs. The day RSI (14) is at 66.6. The RSI below 30 is considered oversold and above 70 overbought. Money Flow Index (MFI) is 61.5, and MFI below 30 is considered oversold and above 70 overbought.

The recent rise in the stock could be attributed to the company's fourth quarter (Q4FY23) earnings. The company's consolidated net profit for the March quarter rose 23.46 percent year-on-year to Rs 268.59 crore. The company board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.45 per equity for the previous fiscal.

The Tata group company said its revenue for the quarter under review surged 13.96 percent on-year to Rs 3,618.73 crore.

FY23 eventful for TCPL

FY23 was eventful for TCPL with a strong showing in salts and in growth portfolio; that said, India tea business and overseas margins were weak, said Nuvama in a research report.

The salt business, market perceives as a low-growth category, racked up 23 percent sales growth with the share of value-added salts shooting up 4.5 times. Dry fruit sales surged 5 times, and are likely to grow explosively for the next few years. Direct reach at 1.5 million was up 15 percent, e-commerce rose 32 percent and modern trade grew 21 percent.

Overall, the worst seems to be behind for the India tea business and international margins, and FY24 is likely to be better, according to analysts.

International margins to recover in FY24

Nuvama noted that the company's international business has started to stabilise with pricing actions across markets while maintaining market share across key geographies. Overall, EBIT margin is returning to the normal range.

Going forward, the international business margin would be at least 100 basis point accretive to overall company margins. The international business grew 8 percent in FY23.

The merger with Tata Coffee, due to be completed in the first half of this fiscal, shall enable revenue synergies and operational efficiencies, in addition to simplifying legal structures and driving cash efficiencies.

In India, sales and distribution network expanded 3 times—up from 0.5 million outlets in 2020 to 1.5 million outlets now. Products are available across 3.8 million outlets.

Key risks, as per Nuvama, include El Nino and India tea costs.