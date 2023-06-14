This Tata Group stock is at 52-week high; FY24 likely to be better, say analysts — do you own?

By Meghna Sen

The previous fiscal was eventful for Tata Consumer Products with a strong showing in salts and in growth portfolio; that said, India tea business and overseas margins were weak, Nuvama said

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), a part of the Tata Group, jumped nearly 6 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 864 level in Wednesday's trade. The stock continues to remain the top pick of analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities from the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sector, with a target price of Rs 925 from Rs 895 per share earlier, implying a further upside of 7 percent from current market levels.

At 2:42 pm, the scrip was trading 5.19 percent higher at Rs 862.45 apiece, commanding a total market capitalisation of Rs 80,109 crore. The Tata Group stock has surged 10 percent in the last one month, while it is up 13.09 percent on a year-to-date basis.