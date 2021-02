Tata Consumer Products — a subsidiary of the Tata Group — will be added to the Nifty 50 index from March 31, 2021, stated a release by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). GAIL (India) Ltd will be excluded from the Nifty 50 index.

Tata Consumer Products is the company that produces the popular Tata Salt and Tata Tea. The consumer goods company reported a 25.26 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 237.03 crore for the October-December 2020 quarter. This came on the back of higher sales in branded business. Its total income stood at Rs 3,089 crore.

TATA CONSUMER - Will also be the 5th TATA GROUP Stock in the Nifty - Will join TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Titan - Tata Group Stocks Weightage on the Nifty: 8.15%, Will increase to ~8.75% with Tata Consumer's inclusion@TataCompanies @TataConsumer @RNTata2000 #FMCGisLife https://t.co/IR2IQIoE2Z — Mangalam Maloo (@blitzkreigm) February 24, 2021

Tata Consumer Products will be the seventh consumer stock in the Nifty 50 index after Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Nestle, Britannia and Titan.

On Tuesday, the NSE revised the index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology. It stated in a release that these changes were part of a periodic review conducted by the index maintenance sub-committee.

Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, GAIL, Jubilant Foodworks, MRF, Vedanta, YES BANK will be added to the Nifty Next 50 index from March 31. Seven stocks — Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc, Oracle Financial Services Software, Power Finance Corporation and Tata Consumer Products — will be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index.

The NSE release also stated that there were in other indices such as Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250 etc.

Why is Tata Consumer Products up 3 percent today?

On Wednesday, in early trade, shares of Tata Consumer Products hit a 52-week high of Rs 652.85, rising 4.1 percent against the previous close of Rs 627.50 on BSE, on reports of the firm replacing GAIL on the Nifty 50 index from March 31. Tata Consumer Products share is trading higher than five-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

What is the key reason for the rise of Tata Consumer Products?

A recent Finshots blog stated that Tata Consumer Products was one of those companies making a lot of noise. “…while today they harbour dreams of becoming a full-fledged FMCG company, back in the ’80s the company was still struggling to identify a niche,” read the blog, adding, “Until that is, they stumbled on tea.”

Before people knew it, Tata Tea had become one of the biggest sellers. In the 2000s, the company went on an acquisition spree — they bought a UK-based Tetley, popular coffee brand Eight O'Clock and Himalayan Mineral Water. In between, they also bought out a fellow group company— Tata Coffee. Soo, the company rechristened itself to Tata Global Beverages. Overall, it was spectacular growth, states the blog.

What are the risk factors?

For a while now, the tea business has been stagnating. Consumption of tea has been falling in several important markets, including the UK, where tea is a staple beverage. Many youngsters are moving to coffee, while the health-conscious consumers are looking at green, herbal and flavoured tea.