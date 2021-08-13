Tata Consumer shares hit record high, cross Rs 800-level for first time

The share price of Tata Consumer Products extended gains to a second straight day on Friday to touch an all-time high, crossing the Rs 800 apiece mark for the first time ever.

The stock jumped as much as 3.69 percent to an all-time high of Rs 802.45 apiece on BSE during the session.

"High growth stocks are enjoying crazy valuations. With an increase in the supply of money, investors have a few high growth stock opportunities to latch on," Varun Singh, FMCG and Retail Analyst, IDBI Capital, told CNBCTV18.com

"Everything looks positive for Tata Consumer Products after the company's good performance in Q1," he said.

Earlier this month, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 185.15 crore for the quarter ended June 30. For the corresponding period a year ago, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 327.56 crore.

It reported topline growth of 10.85 percent on a year-on-year basis, as its revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,008.46 crore in the June quarter from Rs 2,713.91 crore in the year-ago period.

The company is performing well in the international market as well, Singh added.

"The entire tea and coffee basket has done phenomenally well over the past few months. As far as Tata Consumer is concerned, the stock saw a steep rally from May and then went into a consolidation mode for last one month and a half," Sumeet Chavan , Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking, told CNBCTV18.com.

"We are seeing a decisive price and volume breakout from a bullish flag pattern, indicating further upside in the stock," he said.

Chavan has a positive outlook on Tata Consumer shares with a short-term target of Rs 835 with a stop loss at Rs 772.

At 12:30 pm, Tata Consumer shares traded 3.59 percent higher at Rs 801.65 apiece on the bourse, outperforming the headline Sensex index, which was up 0.86 percent, near a record high registered earlier in the day.

As of Thursday's close, the Tata Consumer Products stock is up 31.25 percent so far this year.