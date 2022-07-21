Shares of Tata Communications jumped as much as 9.17 percent to Rs 1,069.5 on Thursday, a day after the telecommunications company reported an 84 percent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 2022.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 296.11 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

At 2:20 pm, the shares of Tata Communications were trading 8.09 percent up at Rs 1,059. The stock gained after two days of consecutive fall.

Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) - a measure of a company's overall financial performance - came in at Rs 1,077 crore - a 9.2 percent YoY increase, where margin stood at 25 percent, growing by 95 basis points YoY.

Consolidated revenue was reported 5.1 percent up, year-on-year, at Rs 4,311 crore. Tata Communications’ data business revenues were 7.6 percent up at Rs 3,340 crore.

Data Services segment continues to be the biggest contributor to the company’s business with revenue of Rs 3,353.44 crore followed by voice solution which contributed Rs 561.4 crore and transformation service of Rs 345.29 crore.

EBITDA increased to Rs 960 crore on the back of consistently delivering core connectivity and digital platforms and services.

AS Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications said that the company delivered a profitable data revenue growth as a result of disciplined execution, portfolio enhancements and deeper customer engagements.

“We continue to closely monitor and overcome the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and supply chain challenges. We are pleased with the healthy growth in the order booking and funnel additions across our portfolio, both in India and international markets.”