These analysts recommend buying Tata Communications, GAIL, BEL, Dr Reddy's, and NMDC

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Trends, along with Rajesh Palviya, Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Share Market Live NSE

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Tata Communications. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,755 for an upside target of Rs 1,850. Shares have gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy on GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 115 for an upside target Rs 122. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Thakkar has a buy recommendation on BEL. He advises a stop loss of Rs 130 for a downside target of Rs 140. The stock has gained more than 5 percent in the last month

PI Industries is sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 3,600 and a stop loss of Rs 3,715. The stock has been flat in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Dr Reddy's. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 5,850. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on UPL. For this, he advises a stop loss above 590. The stock has declined more than 7 percent in the past month.

Hindustan Petroleum is another sell call from Sudarshan Sukhani. He recommends a stop loss above Rs 263. The stock has declined more than 13 percent in the past month.

Lastly, he has a buy call on Exide Industries and recommends a stop loss under Rs 258. The shares are up more than 6 percent in the past month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 1,010 and a price target of Rs 1,065-1,070 on the upside. The shares are up more than 6 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on GMR Airports Infrastructure with a stop loss of Rs 56 and an upside target of Rs 64. Shares are up more than 24 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Palviya has a buy call on NMDC. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 117 and a target of Rs 128-130. The stock is up more than 9 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Also Read | Trade Setup for August 23: Action lies in the broader markets as Nifty 50 remains stuck in a range