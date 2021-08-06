Tata Chemicals shares zoom nearly 10%; hits 52-week high after Q1FY22 earnings

Shares of Tata Chemicals on Friday jumped nearly 10 percent after the company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The stock gained 9.70 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 844 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 9.71 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 844. Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 342.33 crore for the June quarter, helped by a rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 74.15 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Tata Chemicals said in a BSE filing. Income from operations grew by 27 percent to Rs 2,977 crore from Rs 2,348 crore in the year-ago period. This was mainly due to rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India, the company added.