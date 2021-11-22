Tarsons IPO share allotment to be finalised on Nov 23; here’s how to check status

Life sciences company Tarsons Products will finalise the share allotment for its initial public offer (IPO) on November 23, according to the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The IPO of Tarsons Products was oversubscribed 77.49 times between November 15-17. Over 1.08 crore shares of the life sciences company were on offer in the public issue worth Rs 1,023.47 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 635-662.

The IPO received bids of over 84.02 crore shares, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Shares allocated for non-institutional investors were subscribed 184.58 times, retail individual investors were subscribed 10.56 times, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were subscribed 115.77 times and those for the employees were subscribed 1.83 times, the data showed.

Tarsons Products will use the proceeds from the IPO to pay off its debts and fund a new manufacturing facility at Panchla in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, ahead of the share allotment process, Tarsons Products shares were available on November 22 at Rs 160 in the grey market. Market observers said the public issue could be a blockbuster on the back of a strong response from investors and positive signals from the grey market, Mint reported.

Investors who have bid in the public offer can check the allotment status by visiting the website of the registrar KFintech Private Limited or the official website of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

In case an investor has not been allotted any share, the blocked amount will be refunded to their bank account.

Following are the steps to check the allotment status:

Through the website of registrar - KFintech Private Limited

2) Select the IPO name Tarsons Products from the dropdown.

3) Select and enter either Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN.

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository ‘NSDL or CDSL’ and enter ‘DP ID/Client ID.’

5) Enter 'Captcha.’

6) Click on the submit button.

On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name Tarsons Products IPO.

3) Enter Application Number of the IPO.

4) Enter PAN details.

5) Tick on 'I'm not a robot.'

6) Click on the 'Search' button.