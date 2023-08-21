Tanla Platforms down 5% as Vodafone Idea partnership comes to an end

Tanla Platforms' stock is experiencing a downward trend due to the termination of its partnership with Vodafone Idea. The collaboration between Vodafone Idea and Tanla Platforms, which began nearly two years ago, in November 2020, is set to conclude this year. Tanla Platforms has officially notified the exchanges that the partnership will not be extended beyond its expiration date in November 2023.

Consequently, Tanla Platforms is anticipating a decline in its revenue. The company expects a reduction of approximately Rs 17 crore in its top-line earnings and a decrease of Rs 9 crore in profitability over a full quarter starting from November 2023.

This financial impact is a key factor contributing to the current pressure on Tanla Platforms' stock performance.

While Tanla Platforms has lost the opportunity to renew the partnership, the deal has been awarded to its competitor, Route Mobile.

Rajdip Gupta, the CEO of Route Mobile, shared on LinkedIn that this deal marks one of the most significant exclusive agreements in the history of the company.

Although the precise contract value remains fluid, the development is favourable for Route Mobile and a setback for Tanla Platforms.

Tanla's stock is trading at Rs 1,040 on the NSE, lower by 5.30 percent. It has declined over 17 percent in the past month.