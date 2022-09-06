Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO Day 2: Issue oversubscribed, retail investors book 3 times the reserved portion

By CNBCTV18.com

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by Tuesday, the second day of bidding. Investors across categories bid for 1,20,03,796 shares against 87,12,000 on offer by 4 pm, according to an update on the BSE website.

Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO will remain open for subscription till 5 pm September 7. On Monday, investors bid for 83 percent of the issue and prior to that on Friday, the bank mobilised a little over Rs 363 crore from anchor investors

Retail investors booked 48,26,248 shares, which is 3.05 times the portion of 15,84,000 shares reserved for them. Non-institutional investors subscribed for 25,40,888 shares as against 23,76,000 shares set aside for them. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), on the other hand, bid for 46,36,660 shares from the 47,52,000 shares quota reserved for them.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO of 1.58 crore equity shares has a price range of Rs 500-525 a share. Investors can bid in multiples of 28 for the shares of TMB — one of the country's oldest private sector lenders.

The Tuticorin-based bank has said it would utilise the proceeds from the share sale to augment its TierI capital base to meet future capital requirements. Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the managers of the offer.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's is the third initial share sale after Syrma SGS Technology and DreamFolks Services to hit Dalal Street within a span of three weeks, following a lull of almost three months.

Several brokerages including Yes Secuities have recommended bidding for Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO.

Yes Securities gave the IPO a 'subscribe' rating on the back of the lender's asset quality outcomes, which have reached a stage that can be regarded as stable and benign. It is also positive on TMB's reasonable loan growth performance as well as operating expense control outcomes.

Investmentz also suggests subscribing to the issue for the long term as it believes TMB can be a good investment avenue owing to its better growth with healthy asset quality, robust risk management system, equipped with basic retail banking infrastructure, and sizeable market to grow.

“However, pending legal matters may impact TMB if the verdict goes against the bank," the brokerage said.