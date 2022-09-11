Tamilnad Mercantile Bank grey market premium drops 86% ahead of listing

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO listing price: Dealers say Tamilnad Mercantile Bank commands a premium of Rs 5 in the grey market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is all set to make a secondary market debut this week. The IPO of TMB — one of the country's oldest private sector banks — worth Rs 832 crore concluded last week with an overall subscription of almost three times with modest demand across investor categories.

Dealers say Tamilnad Mercantile was left with a premium of Rs 5 in the grey market on Sunday from Rs 35 during the IPO, days ahead of the listing on BSE and NSE. Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

"We may see an unexciting listing going ahead and the issue may list at par to a marginal premium only," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena — a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities — told CNBCTV18.com.

Date Grey market premium (in rupees) Sept 9 5 Sept 8 5 Sept 7 15 Sept 6 15 Sept 5 35 Sept 2 35 (Source: IPO Watch)

"Amid recent decent listings in the primary market, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank got a slow response especially from qualified institutional buyer and high net worth individual segments. Some pending legal issues and pricing may have made investors watchful," he said.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's IPO — which was open for subscription from September 5 to September 7 — bagged bids for a total of 2.5 crore shares against the 87.1 lakh shares on offer, marking an overall subscription of 2.9 times, according to exchange data.

Shares under the IPO were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 500-525 in multiples of 28. That made one lot of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares worth Rs 14,000-14,700 for bidding.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares will begin their journey on the bourses on September 15.

Ahead of the IPO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank raised Rs 363.5 crore from anchor investors including Nomura, Societe Generale, Max Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life, by allocating 71.3 lakh shares at Rs 510 apiece.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's is the third initial share sale to hit Dalal Street within a span of three weeks, following a lull of almost three months.