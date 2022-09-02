    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank garners Rs 363.53 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

    CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)

    Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 363.53 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which opens for public subscription on Monday (September 5) and concludes on September 7.
    The bank has allotted a total of 71,28,000 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 510 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 363.53 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.
    Nomura, Societe Generale, Max Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Cholamandalam General Insurance, Authum Investment, Alchemie Ventures, Moneywise Financial Services, Blend Fund, are among the anchor investors, it added.
    The IPO will be a fresh issue of 1.58 crore equity shares and the Tuticorin-based bank proposes to utilise the proceeds from the issue for augmenting its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is one of the oldest private sector banks in the country with a history of almost 100 years. It offers a wide range of banking and financial services primarily to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and agricultural and retail customers.
    At the upper end of the price band, the bank is expected to mobilise Rs 831.6 crore through the IPO.
    The bank said 75 percent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.
    Axis Capital Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the public issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
    As many as 353 branches of the bank are present in rural and semi-urban areas which allows it to focus on agricultural farmers. Under the bank's TMB Dhall Mill and TMB Rice Mill schemes, it has disbursed around Rs 400 crore to set up or acquire mills. The bank's agricultural loan portfolio has increased from Rs 699 crore in FY20 to Rs 1,000 crore in FY22.

    IPOTamilnad Mercantile Bank
