Talbros Automotive Components announces 1:5 stock split; shares soar 18% to hit 52-week high

Talbros Automotive Components shares surged more than 18 percent on Tuesday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,038.80 apiece on the BSE after the company reported a strong 46 percent growth in net profit in June quarter. Apart from the financial results, the auto component player's board also approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5.

The board considered and approved a sub-division or split of existing equity shares from one share having a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid-up, translating to a split ratio of 1:5.

The auto components maker’s consolidated net profit jumped 46.34 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 17.4 crore in the June quarter from Rs 11.9 crore in the same period last year.

Its total income increased by 20 percent to Rs 185.3 crore in the June-ended quarter compared to Rs 154.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said that its Board declared a 1:5 stock split, meaning that its existing equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each are divided into five shares of Rs 2 each.

Generally, the companies take the stock split route to boost the liquidity of the stock in the market.

Further, investors who are holding the share till the record date will get the new shares in their demat accounts on the record date. The stock price will be adjusted as per the split ratio.

The record date for the stock split will be decided by Talbros Automotive Components’ Board after its shareholders approve the same, the company informed the bourses.