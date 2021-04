In this episode of Taking Stock, Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corp, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 took stock of this week's trading action.

On metals space, Ajay Srivastava said, “It is kind of gravy train express which is not stopping for a while no matter which way you look at. It is a pretty free run. At the end of the day as the government jostle with what is happening on the ground with India they will keep enjoying the benefits of import tariff that has been put in place early last year that is not going to go away either.”

On banks, he said, “Banks are really starring at a barrel for 2-3 reasons. One something which has been happening in the last 1.50-2 years is the arrival of the fintechs. Lot of the big chunk borrowing which was happening at the high interest rates that is moving away from the banks. The second the problem is with no LTRO now where do they go and the third problem is given what is happening in this country at this point of time who wants to borrow the money to do business at this point of time.”

Rohit Srivastava, founder & Strategist of Indiacharts.com, gave his view on the technical for the next week.

Rohit Srivastava said, “Metals continue to add strength and will do well, the pharma is much lower beta sector, people who want to play defensive go there, people who want to be aggressive would still stick with the metals.”

He added, “Look at the PSU stocks because many of them have retraced almost 60-70 percent of the gains that they have made after the budget and gone back to the value zone where they have very high dividend yield. So it fits very much being in the value space and having a good retracement and a good price for entry.”

