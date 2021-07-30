Taking Stock: Goldilocks' Gautam Shah banks on real estate, capital goods, FMCG

In today’s episode of Taking Stock, Gautam Shah, Founder and Chief Strategist of Goldilocks Premium Research discussed with CNBC-TV18 this week’s trading action and the cues for the next week.

Shah wants to go constructive into the coming week. He believes that August will see a snap out of the band, hopefully on the upside. “Once we see 15,950 getting crossed on a closing basis that will set the ball rolling for the next 5-7 percent upside,” he said.

He, however, said that the trade or the opportunity is not currently in the Nifty or Nifty stocks. “You still have to concentrate in the broader markets - I think that is where the big moves are. For the time being till we are above 15,600 on a closing basis, I think all is well,” Shah said, asserting that India can continue to outperform in the global basket.

Shah added that metals have been in a phenomenal run-up for months now. For the last few months, they were in hibernation mode and have again came back this week, he said. “This is just part and parcel of a bull market. However, at levels of 5,800-5,850 on the Metals Index, I don’t see a great risk-reward, I don’t see a great opportunity,” he explained.

According to Shah, there is a bigger opportunity in real estate, capital goods, and FMCG, the sectors that people have been banking on for the last many weeks. “What metals has done this week, the three sectors could do over the next few weeks. So that is the bigger opportunity one should play for,” he said.

Watch the accompanying video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.