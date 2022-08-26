    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homemarket Newssyrma sgs technology ipo stock price listing bse nse market debut 14591801.htm

    A strong market debut for Syrma SGS as stock lists at 19% premium

    A strong market debut for Syrma SGS as stock lists at 19% premium

    A strong market debut for Syrma SGS as stock lists at 19% premium
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Syrma IPO listing: The Syrma SGS Technology stock began its journey on the bourses at a premium of 18-19 percent over the issue price.

    Syrma SGS Technology —  a Chennai-based engineering and designing company that provides solutions to original equipment manufacturers — made a strong debut on stock exchanges on Friday. This is the first main-board listing on Dalal Street in about three months.
    The Syrma stock listed at Rs 262 apiece on BSE — a premium of 19.1 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range. On NSE, Syrma SGS shares began their journey at Rs 260 apiece, a premium of 18.2 percent.
    The listing was in line with the trend in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted securities — in the past few days. Ahead of the listing, dealers said Syrma SGS Tech commanded a grey market premium (GMP) to the tune of Rs 15-65, powering hopes of demand for the stock in the listed world.
    Learn about what grey market really is
    Syrma SGS's initial public offering (IPO), to raise up to Rs 840 crore, saw bids for almost 33 times the shares on offer in the IPO, which was open for subscription from August 12 to August 18.
    The IPO was a combination of fresh issuance of shares and an offer for sale by existing shareholders.
    The company's initial share sale received a strong response from different categories of investors.
    CategorySubscription (No. of times the shares on offer)
    Qualified institutional buyers87.6
    Non-institutional investors17.5
    Retail5.5
    Potential investors could bid for Syrma SGS in a range of Rs 209-220 per share in multiples of 68, making one lot worth Rs 14,212-14,960.
    Syrma SGS Technology aims to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund its capex and working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.
    ALSO READ: A look at the best and worst debutants of 2022 so far
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST

