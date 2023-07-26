The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) rose 22.6 percent YoY to Rs 212 crore in Q1 of FY24 versus Rs 173 crore in the same period a year ago, while the EBITDA margin came in at 26.2 percent.

Syngene International, the listed contract research and manufacturing services arm of Biocon, reported a net profit of Rs 93.4 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal (Q1FY24). This is higher by 26.4 percent when compared with Rs 74 crore in the last-year period.

The first quarter revenue from operations rose 25.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 808.1 crore, compared to Rs 644.5 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) rose 22.6 percent YoY to Rs 212 crore in Q1 of FY24 versus Rs 173 crore in the same period a year ago. The EBITDA margin came in at 26.2 percent as against 26.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Syngene International settled 1.59 percent lower at Rs 764.40 apiece in trade today. The stock gained 5 percent in the last one month, while it rallied 32 percent since the beginning of this year.